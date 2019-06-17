Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 12:44PM MDT until June 17 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Eastern Teller County in central Colorado…

West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen just to the southwest of

Stratmoor with an additional half inch possible through 130 PM

MDT.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,

Security and Security-Widefield.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.