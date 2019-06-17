Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flood Advisory issued June 17 at 12:44PM MDT until June 17 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Eastern Teller County in central Colorado…
West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to one inch of rain has already fallen just to the southwest of
Stratmoor with an additional half inch possible through 130 PM
MDT.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs, Fountain, Fort Carson, Stratmoor,
Security and Security-Widefield.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

More News
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

11:56 am
Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

11:56 am
El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
News

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

11:44 am
Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America
Covering Colorado

Competition names Pueblo’s water as one of the best tasting in North America

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Three detainees escape from Aurora ICE facility

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks
News

El Monterey frozen breakfast wraps recalled, may contain small rocks

Scroll to top
Skip to content