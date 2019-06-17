Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 8:08PM MDT until June 17 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 804 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light
to moderate rain in portions of the warned area. Radar estimates
that between two and four inches of rain have fallen today. Flash
flooding is expected.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington and Fort Lyon.
This includes the following streams and drainages…Arkansas River…
Johns Creek…North Fork Mustang Creek…Horse Creek…South Fork
Mustang Creek and Adobe Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.