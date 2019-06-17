Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 8:08PM MDT until June 17 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 804 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light

to moderate rain in portions of the warned area. Radar estimates

that between two and four inches of rain have fallen today. Flash

flooding is expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington and Fort Lyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Arkansas River…

Johns Creek…North Fork Mustang Creek…Horse Creek…South Fork

Mustang Creek and Adobe Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.