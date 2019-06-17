Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 6:50PM MDT until June 17 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 649 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Over three inches of rain is estimated
to have already fallen. Flash flooding is expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington and Fort Lyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Arkansas River…
Johns Creek…North Fork Mustang Creek…Horse Creek…South Fork
Mustang Creek and Adobe Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.

More News
Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club
Covering Colorado

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

7:11 pm
Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
News

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

6:47 pm
Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

6:42 pm
Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club
Covering Colorado

Olympic Training Center hosts Boys and Girls Club

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs
News

Parking rate increase proposed for downtown Colorado Springs

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress
Sports

Nassar judge, Olympians back USOC oversight push in Congress

Scroll to top
Skip to content