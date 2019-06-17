Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 6:10PM MDT until June 17 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Southwestern Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Haswell, Blue Lake, Arlington.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Arkansas River…

Johns Creek…North Fork Mustang Creek…Horse Creek…South Fork

Mustang Creek and Adobe Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.