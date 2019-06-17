Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 5:17PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light

rain across the warned area; however, up to three inches of rain

fell earlier this afternoon. Additional heavy rain is expected to

move across the warning area this evening. Flash flooding is

expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chivington, Queens Reservoir and Neenoshe Reservoir.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.