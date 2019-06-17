Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 5:17PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light
rain across the warned area; however, up to three inches of rain
fell earlier this afternoon. Additional heavy rain is expected to
move across the warning area this evening. Flash flooding is
expected.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chivington, Queens Reservoir and Neenoshe Reservoir.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.