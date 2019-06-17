Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 5:17PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 514 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing light
rain across the warned area; however, up to three inches of rain
fell earlier this afternoon. Additional heavy rain is expected to
move across the warning area this evening. Flash flooding is
expected.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chivington, Queens Reservoir and Neenoshe Reservoir.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.

More News
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

5:28 pm
Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

5:07 pm
The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

4:17 pm
Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21
Covering Colorado

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival kicks off Friday, June 21

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility
Covering Colorado

Suspect in Fort Carson rape case among escapees from Aurora ICE facility

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning
News

The CDC has Issued a measles travel warning

Scroll to top
Skip to content