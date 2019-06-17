Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 4:59PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rain

is leaving to the north but it will take some time for the water to

drain out of the area.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

areas east of I-25 near Walsenburg.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Cucharas River…

Gordon Arroyo…Walsen Arroyo…Pictou Arroyo…Huerfano River…

Butte Creek…Santa Clara Creek and Mayne Arroyo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.