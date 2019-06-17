Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 4:20PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT..

* At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

areas east of I-25 near Walsenburg.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Cucharas River…

Gordon Arroyo…Walsen Arroyo…Pictou Arroyo…Huerfano River…

Butte Creek…Santa Clara Creek and Mayne Arroyo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.