Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 4:20PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly or is already

occurring. Dirt roads may be impassable due to flash flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chivington, Queens Reservoir and Neenoshe Reservoir.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.