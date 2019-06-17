Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 3:28PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 327 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Over two inches of rain have already
fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. The
thunderstorm in this area has moved very little, dirt roads may be
impassable due to the heavy rain and flash flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Chivington, Queens Reservoir and Neenoshe Reservoir.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.

