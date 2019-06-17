Flash Flood Warning issued June 17 at 2:47PM MDT until June 17 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Central Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 246 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chivington, Queens Reservoir and Neenoshe Reservoir.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Thunderstorms have moved very little or

have redeveloped over the same area, so flash flooding is likely

occurring.