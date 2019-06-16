Flood Warning issued June 16 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

…The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in

Colorado…

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Snowmelt flooding continues in the Arkansas River at Avondale.

The stage height has decreased below flood stage for the Arkansas

River at Canon City, therefore the Flood Warning has been cancelled.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 8:45 AM Sunday the stage was 7.4 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will remain near 7.4 feet.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.