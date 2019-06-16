Flood Warning issued June 16 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
Snowmelt in the high country…releases from the Pueblo Reservoir
and recent heavy rains will keep river levels running high along the
Arkasnas River at Avondale…with minor flooding expected.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Arkansas River Near Avondale.
* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 7:30 PM Sunday the stage was 7.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will remain near 7.4 feet.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs
near Avondale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Safety message…
Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.
Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.