Flood Warning issued June 16 at 4:06PM MDT until June 17 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Rapid snowmelt across the high country will keep river levels

running high…with minor flooding expected along the Arkansas River

at Canon City.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Arkansas River At Canon City.

* until Monday morning.

* At 3:15 PM Sunday the stage was 10.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to remain near flood stage

this evening.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs into

low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon City

water supply intake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.