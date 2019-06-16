Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flood Advisory issued June 16 at 8:59PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…
Fountain Creek in south central El Paso County in east central
Colorado…

* Until midnight MDT.

* At 853 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated high and fast water flow in
Fountain Creek near Security. This wave of high and fast water
will continue moving south this evening, and will also affect the
Fountain area and locations south of Fountain. Stay away from the
banks of Fountain Creek tonight in southern El Paso County.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.

