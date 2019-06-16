Flood Advisory issued June 16 at 8:59PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…

Fountain Creek in south central El Paso County in east central

Colorado…

* Until midnight MDT.

* At 853 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated high and fast water flow in

Fountain Creek near Security. This wave of high and fast water

will continue moving south this evening, and will also affect the

Fountain area and locations south of Fountain. Stay away from the

banks of Fountain Creek tonight in southern El Paso County.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.