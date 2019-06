At 659 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated high water in Fountain Creek

near Janitell Road. The high and fast flows along Fountain Creek

will continue moving downstream this evening.

This includes the following streams and drainages…Fountain Creek

in southern Colorado Springs, near Security and Widefield, and in

the Fountain Regional Park area.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.