Flood Advisory issued June 16 at 5:49PM MDT until June 16 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…
South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 543 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated significant rises in
Fountain Creek near Interstate 25 and South Nevada Avenue. Most
of the heavy rain has ended, but this significant amount of water
in Fountain Creek will be flowing south, causing rises all along
the creek. Stay away from Fountain Creek in the southern Colorado
Springs area, and southward.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fountain Creek in southern Colorado Springs, near Security and
Widefield, and the Fountain Regional Park area.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.