Flood Advisory issued June 16 at 5:49PM MDT until June 16 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…

South central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 543 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated significant rises in

Fountain Creek near Interstate 25 and South Nevada Avenue. Most

of the heavy rain has ended, but this significant amount of water

in Fountain Creek will be flowing south, causing rises all along

the creek. Stay away from Fountain Creek in the southern Colorado

Springs area, and southward.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fountain Creek in southern Colorado Springs, near Security and

Widefield, and the Fountain Regional Park area.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.