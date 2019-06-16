Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 5:13PM MDT until June 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 511 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported between 1.5 and 2
inches of rain has already falling in the warning area, with street
flooding in some locations.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs and Stratmoor.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as
well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

