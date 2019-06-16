Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 5:11PM MDT until June 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated just some light rain
continuing on portions of the Junkins burn scar. Radar estimates
that up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over western
portions of the burn scar. Flash flooding is expected.

Excessive rainfall over western portions of the burn scar may result
in debris flows. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,
vegetation and other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Junkins Burn Scar.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

