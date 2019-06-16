Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 5:11PM MDT until June 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 508 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated just some light rain

continuing on portions of the Junkins burn scar. Radar estimates

that up to three-quarters of an inch of rain fell over western

portions of the burn scar. Flash flooding is expected.

Excessive rainfall over western portions of the burn scar may result

in debris flows. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud,

vegetation and other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.