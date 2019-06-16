Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 4:53PM MDT until June 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 450 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to begin

shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flows.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

Radar has estimated rainfall rates of around 1 inch per hour in

western portions of the burn scar.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

This includes the following areas, County Road 165 near Junkins Burn

Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.