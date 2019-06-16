Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 4:31PM MDT until June 16 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 430 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the Junkins burn scar. Flash flooding is

expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

moving through the Junkins burn scar. The debris flow can consist of

rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

This includes the following areas, County Road 165 near Junkins Burn

Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.