Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 4:27PM MDT until June 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to

begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southwestern Colorado Springs, Stratmoor, and Fort Carson.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.