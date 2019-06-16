Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flash Flood Warning issued June 16 at 4:27PM MDT until June 16 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
West central El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 426 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is expected to
begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southwestern Colorado Springs, Stratmoor, and Fort Carson.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

