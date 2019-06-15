Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 8:05PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 803 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Cheyenne Wells to 7 miles

northwest of Keyes. Movement was east-southeast at 40 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts around 50 mph will be possible with

the stronger storms.

Locations impacted include…

Holly, Walsh, Granada, Sheridan Lake, Hartman, Two Buttes, Towner,

Bristol, Chivington, Brandon and Stonington.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.