Special Weather Statement issued June 15 at 11:06AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1106 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Villa Grove, or 13 miles west of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving east
at 10 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Villa Grove.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.

