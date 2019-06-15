Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 15 at 3:25PM MDT until June 15 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Western Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…
Eastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MDT.

* At 325 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles north of
Olney Springs, or 33 miles east of Pueblo, moving southeast at 30
mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
western Crowley and eastern Pueblo Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

