Flood Warning issued June 15 at 8:57AM MDT until June 17 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.Additional snowmelt across the high country will continue to bring high

flows and minor flooding to the Arkansas River at Canon City and near

Avondale.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River At Canon City.

* from this afternoon to Monday afternoon…Or until the warning is

cancelled.

* At 8:15 AM Saturday the stage was 10.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early this afternoon and

continue to rise to near 10.1 feet by early tomorrow afternoon.the

river will fall below flood stage by after midnight Monday morning.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs into

low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon City

water supply intake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.