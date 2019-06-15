Flood Warning issued June 15 at 6:44PM MDT until June 17 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.
Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.
Rapid snowmelt across the high country will keep flows running high
with minor flooding expected along the Arkansas River at Canon City
and Avondale.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Arkansas River At Canon City.
* until late Sunday night…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 6:15 PM Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
early tomorrow afternoon.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs into
low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon City
water supply intake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Safety message…
Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.
Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.