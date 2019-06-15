Flood Warning issued June 15 at 6:44PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

Rapid snowmelt across the high country will keep flows running high

with minor flooding expected along the Arkansas River at Canon City

and Avondale.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River Near Avondale.

* until further notice…Or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 6:30 PM Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 7.2 feet by after

midnight tonight then begin falling.

* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs

near Avondale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.