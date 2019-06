At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated light rain continues over the

northeast portions of the Spring Burn Scar.

Some locations that could experience flooding include…

Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Move away from recently burned areas. Minor flooding of creeks,

roads and normally dry arroyos remains possible. The continued rain

could trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.