Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 2:09PM MDT until June 15 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

South central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to 0.2 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar and southeastern

Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county.

This includes the following areas, Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek

and County Road 421 near Indian Creek.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is possible. The heavy rains

could trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.