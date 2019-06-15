Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 1:29PM MDT until June 15 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 128 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is possible. The heavy rains

could trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.