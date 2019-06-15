Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 1:29PM MDT until June 15 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 128 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Eastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is possible. The heavy rains
could trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.

