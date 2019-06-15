Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 12:07PM MDT until June 15 at 2:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 200 PM MDT.

* At 1202 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rainfall

rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour moving into the Hayden Pass Burn

Scar. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

This includes the following areas, Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek

Road and Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is possible. The heavy rains

could trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.