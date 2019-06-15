Flood Advisory issued June 15 at 11:22AM MDT until June 15 at 1:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 115 PM MDT.

* At 1121 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated periods of heavy rain due

to thunderstorms moving across the Junkins Burn Scar. This will

cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Junkins Burn Scar.

This includes the following areas, County Road 165 near Junkins Burn

Scar.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.