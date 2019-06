Flash Flood Watch issued June 15 at 6:04AM MDT until June 15 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Snowmelt in the high country is causing many creeks, streams and

rivers in the southwest mountains, and portions of the San Luis

Valley, to run high and fast, with some areas reporting flooding.

With warm temperatures persisting, the snowmelt will continue,

and could cause flooding the next several days.

In addition, heavy rain will be possible over the southern mountains

this afternoon and evening. This heavy rain will lead to the potential

of flash flooding if it falls over the Spring, Junkins, and Hayden

Pass burn scars.

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including

the following areas, in central Colorado, Fremont County. In

southeast Colorado, Huerfano County, Northern Sangre de Cristo

Mountains, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain

Valley, and Wet Mountains.

* From 2 PM MDT this afternoon through this evening

* Moist unstable air will move over the east slopes of the

southern mountains this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are

expected to develop, and will have the potential to produce

heavy rain over the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars.

* People who live in or near the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring

burn scars should keep a very close eye on the weather

Saturday afternoon and evening, and be prepared to evacuate if

heavy rain develops over the burn scar areas.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.