Flash Flood Warning issued June 15 at 1:37PM MDT until June 15 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already

fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly or is already

occurring.

Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue to move

across the Junkins Burn Scar for the next hour.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southwestern Junkins Burn Scar.

This includes the following areas, County Road 165 near Junkins Burn

Scar.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.