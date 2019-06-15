Flash Flood Warning issued June 15 at 1:37PM MDT until June 15 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 134 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Up to two inches of rain have already
fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly or is already
occurring.
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue to move
across the Junkins Burn Scar for the next hour.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Southwestern Junkins Burn Scar.
This includes the following areas, County Road 165 near Junkins Burn
Scar.
Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.