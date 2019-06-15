Flash Flood Warning issued June 15 at 12:15PM MDT until June 15 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East central Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 1213 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to eight tenths of an inch

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Southwestern Junkins Burn Scar.

This includes the following areas, County Road 165 near Junkins Burn

Scar.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.