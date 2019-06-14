Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 6:21PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 621 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Two Buttes, or 14 miles west of The Saunders Elevator, moving east at
30 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.

More News
Horse abuse investigation in Custer County
Covering Colorado

Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

5:43 pm
Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

5:42 pm
Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

5:19 pm
Horse abuse investigation in Custer County
Covering Colorado

Horse abuse investigation in Custer County

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Celtic festival happening now in Colorado Springs

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast
Covering Colorado

Affidavit: Officer who shot suspect stopped massive blast

Scroll to top
Skip to content