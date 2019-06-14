Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Two Buttes, or 16 miles northeast of Springfield, moving northeast at

20 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.