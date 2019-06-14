Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 4:27PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 427 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Two Buttes, or 16 miles northeast of Springfield, moving northeast at
20 mph.
Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.