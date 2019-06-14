Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 3:25PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 325 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14

miles west of Timpas, or 27 miles west of La Junta, moving northeast

at 25 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Timpas.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pueblo.