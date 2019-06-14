Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 2:50PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 250 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Timpas, or 16 miles southwest of La Junta, moving northeast at 35
mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
this storm.

Locations impacted include…
La Junta, North La Junta, Higbee and Timpas.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Pueblo.

