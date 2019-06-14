Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 5:01PM MDT until June 14 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 501 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lamar, moving
east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Lamar, Granada, Wiley, Hartman, McClave and Bristol.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.