Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 5:01PM MDT until June 14 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 501 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lamar, moving

east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Lamar, Granada, Wiley, Hartman, McClave and Bristol.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.