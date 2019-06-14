Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 4:57PM MDT until June 14 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Two
Buttes, or 15 miles northwest of The Saunders Elevator, moving
northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…
Two Buttes.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

