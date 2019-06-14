Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 4:52PM MDT until June 14 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

North central Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 452 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Buttes,

or 18 miles northeast of Springfield, moving north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes and Two Buttes Reservoir.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.