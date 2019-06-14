Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 4:33PM MDT until June 14 at 5:15PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Baca County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 515 PM MDT.

* At 432 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Two Buttes,

or 16 miles west of The Saunders Elevator, moving northeast at 20

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Two Buttes.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.