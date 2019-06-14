Flood Warning issued June 14 at 7:06PM MDT until June 16 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

Rapid snowmelt across the high country will continue to bring high

flows and minor flooding to the Arkansas River at Canon City.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Arkansas River At Canon City.

* from Saturday afternoon to Sunday afternoon…Or until the warning

is cancelled.

* At 6:15 PM Friday the stage was 9.9 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage early

tomorrow afternoon.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs into

low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon City

water supply intake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…

saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially

deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest

information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit

the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can

link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes

above the map.