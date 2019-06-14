Flood Advisory issued June 14 at 2:00PM MDT until June 14 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain that

may cause minor flooding near the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

This includes the following areas, Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek

Road, Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40, and Cottonwood Creek

at County Road 39 and Highway 50.

Move away from recently burned areas. Minor flooding of creeks, roads

and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely

trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain,

especially in and around these areas.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.