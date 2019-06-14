Flood Advisory issued June 14 at 12:47PM MDT until June 14 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…
Northwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…
Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…
* Until 245 PM MDT.
* At 1241 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause
minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one quarter of an inch
of rain has fallen over the northern portions of the Hayden Pass
Burn Scar.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hayden Pass Burn Scar.
* If rain continues to train over the burn scar, an upgrade to a
Flash Flood Warning may need to be issued.
This includes the following areas, Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek
Road, Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40, and Cottonwood Creek
at County Road 39 and Highway 50.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.