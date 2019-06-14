Flood Advisory issued June 14 at 12:47PM MDT until June 14 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southwestern Fremont County in central Colorado…

Northwestern Custer County in southeastern Colorado…

Northeastern Saguache County in central Colorado…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 1241 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one quarter of an inch

of rain has fallen over the northern portions of the Hayden Pass

Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hayden Pass Burn Scar.

* If rain continues to train over the burn scar, an upgrade to a

Flash Flood Warning may need to be issued.

This includes the following areas, Cutty’s Resort On Hayden Creek

Road, Big Cottonwood Creek along County Road 40, and Cottonwood Creek

at County Road 39 and Highway 50.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.