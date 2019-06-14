Flash Flood Watch issued June 14 at 3:39PM MDT until June 15 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Snowmelt in the high country is causing many creeks, streams and
rivers in the southwest mountains, and portions of the San Luis
Valley, to run high and fast, with some areas reporting flooding.
With warm temperatures persisting, the snowmelt will continue,
and could cause flooding the next several days.
In addition, heavy rain will be possible over the southern
mountains tomorrow afternoon and evening. This heavy rain will the
potential of cause flash flooding over the Junkins, Hayden Pass
and Spring burn scars.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado and
southeast Colorado, including the following areas, in central
Colorado, Fremont County. In southeast Colorado, Huerfano
County, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Southern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountain Valley, and Wet Mountains.
* From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening
* Moist unstable air will move over the east slopes of the
southern mountains Saturday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms
are expected to develop, and will have the potential to produce
heavy rain over the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring burn scars.
* People who live in or near the Hayden Pass, Junkins and Spring
burn scars should keep a very close eye on the weather Saturday
afternoon and evening, and be prepared to evacuate if heavy rain
develops over the burn scar areas.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.