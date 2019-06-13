Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 13 at 6:00PM MDT until June 13 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern El Paso County in east central Colorado…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 559 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest
of Ramah, or 31 miles west of Limon, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Ramah.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

