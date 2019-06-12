Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flood Warning issued June 12 at 9:08AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River At Canon City affecting Fremont County.

.Snowmelt will continue to bring high water to the Canon City area through the weekend.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Arkansas River At Canon City.
* from Friday afternoon until further notice…Or until the warning
is cancelled.
* At 8:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by early Friday afternoon and
continue to rise to near 10.2 feet by early Saturday afternoon.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flood. Minor overbank flow occurs into
low lying areas along river. Water overtops screens at Canon City
water supply intake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.

