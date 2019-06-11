Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Flood Warning issued June 11 at 5:34AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Arkansas River Near Avondale affecting Pueblo County.

.The Arkansas River near Avondale has gone above flood stage.
* At 5:15 AM Tuesday the stage was 7.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 7.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 7.2 feet by early
this afternoon. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 7.0 feet…Minor Flood. Minor lowland flooding occurs
near Avondale.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Safety message…

Stay away from the banks of rivers and streams. During a flood…
saturated banks can easily break off and fall into potentially
deadly…fast flowing flood water.

Stay tuned to your National Weather Service in Pueblo for the latest
information. For the latest hydrologic forecasts and warnings…visit
the National Weather Service in Pueblo at weather.gov/pueblo. You can
link directly to the hydrology page by clicking on Rivers and Lakes
above the map.

